BAFTA Awards: Best film for 'Oppenheimer'; top honours for Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone

It was an ‘Oppenheimer’ evening all the way with the Christopher Nolan epic romping home with seven awards, including best director, best actor and best supporting actor, followed by ‘Poor Things’ getting five, with Emma Stone winning Best Actress.

When Michael J. Fox came on stage to present the best picture award, he received a standing ovation, reports BBC.

Earlier, Cillian Murphy started his acceptance speech with the words: “Oh boy! Holy moly.”

He then applauded Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, saying: “Thanks for seeing something in me that I didn’t see in myself.”

He described them as his “Oppen-homies’ — to laughter from the glitterati audience. Cate Blanchett presented the award.

Receiving her best actress award, Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’) thanked someone very important in her acceptance speech, notes BBC.

She said: “Since we are in London, I’d like to start by thanking our dialect coach … he did not laugh at me when I had to say water.”

Host David Tennant wound up the night with a joke: “Now as a wise person once said, come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

The camera then cut to Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s faces, as they laughed and clapped, BBC reports.

But ‘Barbie’ walked away empty-handed from the night.