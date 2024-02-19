HomeInternationalNews

BAFTA Awards: Recovering from surgery, Kate stays at home; William shows up alone

By Agency News Desk

Royal glamour on the red carpet was missing on Sunday night in the absence of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, reports BBC. In her absence, Catherine’s husband, the Prince of Wales, William, who’s also president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), arrived by himself on the star-studded red carpet.

He is expected to meet with the category winners after the ceremony to congratulate them personally.

Last year, notes BBC, Catherine turned heads wearing a stunning Alexander McQueen gown. But on Sunday, the princess was missing because she is recovering from surgery and is away from public duties until after Easter.

Speaking on the red carpet earlier, designer Vera Wang hailed Catherine’s fashion as “always elegant”.

She said: “I think, you know, she’s always elegant and she’s always very individual (and) personal (about) how she dresses, but at the same time, she’s very respectful of who she is.”

“And I find that’s not always an easy walk, and I think for her she does this so beautifully.”

