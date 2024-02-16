HomeInternationalNews

Barbara Alyn Woods says 'One Tree Hill' cast is 'all on board' for a reunion

Barbara Alyn Woods says that a ‘One Tree Hill’, which had a decade-long run with more than 180 episodes, reunion may not be completely out of the cards.

By Agency News Desk
Barbara Alyn Woods says 'One Tree Hill' cast is 'all on board' for a reunion
Barbara Alyn Woods | One Tree Hill _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Barbara Alyn Woods says that a ‘One Tree Hill’, which had a decade-long run with more than 180 episodes, reunion may not be completely out of the cards. Talking to etonline.com, the actress, who played the titular character of Deb Scott, opened up about how her ‘One Tree Hill’ “family” has maintained staying in touch for so long.

“We all kept in touch — unlike other shows where they say ‘We’re family, we’re going to keep in touch’, we actually have,” Woods said.

‘One Tree Hill’ aired from 2003 to 2012. The cast included names such as Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz.

Woods said it’s the closeness of the cast to this day, 12 years from the series finale, as well the resurgence of the drama, that could be to thank if and when the cast is brought back for a spinoff or a series.

“I have no idea what’s going on, but if there wasn’t some sort of spinoff or something, I would be so surprised,” the actress said.

She added: “Because we’re all on board, we’re all friends, it would be the most fun show anybody has ever been on.”

She added that as the show continues to find a new audience through Netflix, Hulu and other online platforms, the cast feels the pressure to deliver to both the old and new fans and reciprocate the love they feel even now.

“I feel very fortunate. Not only has the show had this major resurgence – I actually think it’s bigger now than it was when it aired,” the actress said. “We just need to keep going, this thing is not going to die.”

Previous article
Kristen Stewart can't wait to start family but 'scared' of childbirth
Next article
Salma Hayek says being married to Francois-Henri Pinault is like a 'gentle breeze'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US