Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange’s return in new MCU film ‘Next Year’

Benedict Cumberbatch is not done playing Doctor Strange in the MarvelCinematic Universe

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch is not done playing Doctor Strange in the MarvelCinematic Universe as he recently hinted at his return in a new movie next year.

“There are some Marvel capers in the making next year,” Cumberbatch said while being a guest in the ‘JW3 Speaker Series’, reports ‘Deadline’.

It’s not clear if Cumberbatch is referring to a standalone ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel or if he’s making an appearance in another film of the MCU like ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’, which was recently delayed.

Cumberbatch first played Dr. Stephen Strange in the 2016 film ‘Doctor Strange’. The actor would reprise his role in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019), ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021) and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022). It was in ‘Multiverse of Madness’, that a post-credit scene hinted at a possible future for ‘Doctor Strange’.

In one of the scenes, Charlize Theron plays a character named Clea and tells Doctor Strange that “he caused an incursion and we’re going to fix it.”

When Clea asks Strange if he’s afraid he says, “Not in the least.”

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ writer Michael Waldron teased a little bit about Strange’s future in an interview with Gizmodo by saying, “We knew that we wanted to introduce Clea.”

“She’s Strange’s great love in the comics and it was felt to me like Strange wasn’t at the point at the start of our movie where he was ready to meet the love of his life. It felt like we had to close the loop with he and Christine Palmer. And so after she gives him her wisdom to not be afraid of loving someone, then it felt like we were right to tease what could be eventually with he and Clea.”

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
