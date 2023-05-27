scorecardresearch
Beyonce halts Paris gig to pay tribute to Tina Turner

Singer-songwriter Beyonce paused her show in Paris to make reference to the passing of music legend Tina Turner and pay tribute to her after she died aged 83

By Agency News Desk

Singer-songwriter Beyonce paused her show in Paris to make reference to the passing of music legend Tina Turner and pay tribute to her after she died aged 83 on Wednesday. The 41-year-old former ‘Destiny’s Child’ singer is on her Renaissance World Tour and was on stage at the Stade de France stadium in the north of Paris, reports Mirror.co.uk.

She paused her performance to address the audience and to ask them to help her pay tribute to ‘Private Dancer’ singer Tina.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the American singer – who was born Anna Mae Bullock in November 1939 – died of natural causes at her home in Switzerland after battling cancer and kidney failure for years.

Speaking to her audience, Beyonce asked her fans to help her pay tribute to Tina, saying: “I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed to have witnessed her brilliance.”

Quickly turning attention back to herself, she went on: “And I feel also very blessed to be here to perform once again in Paris after so many years. Thank you for your loyalty.”

She also paid tribute to Tina on her website, writing: “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.”

