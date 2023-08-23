scorecardresearch
Beyonce has a special dress code for her tour attendees as her b'day wish

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) Grammy award-winner  Beyonce Knowles has a specific request for fans who are planning to attend her Renaissance Tour. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the ‘Single ladies’ hitmaker asks her fans to come to her Renaissance tour concerts in their best shimmering attire to celebrate her birthday together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Virgo season is upon us,” the R&B singer, who will turn 42 on September 4, began her post on Tuesday, August 22.

“This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

She went on to say, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everyone is mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome.”

Fans apparently had mixed responses to the new dress code.

Feeling excited, one fan said: “Lawd let me go stock up cause there’s not gonna a piece of foil left when this is over…” Another fan thought that Bey is preparing something, saying, “Beyonce NEVER posts on her story.. I think y’all should listen. She prolli recording it for sumthing.” Echoing the sentiment, one suspected that “this gone be the Netflix recordings.”

Some others, meanwhile, weren’t too happy that Queen Bey made the announcement at short notice. “Girl I can’t find no silver outfit by tomorrow,” a fan said. “Beyonce the concert is tomorrow I’m not gone be able to find nothing silver that fast!!!” someone else added.

Someone, meanwhile, gave up the idea of coming in silver, saying: “Listen girl I already bought the outfit I wanted to wear so sorry won’t be participating in that lol. Where was the memo earlier? Tuhhh.” Another comment read, “She ought to provide that people probably already ordered they outfits for it if they anything like me waab.”

Beyonce recently broke records with her sold-out tour ‘Renaissance’, which theme is silver and shimmer. The ‘Cuff It’ singer broke the all-time records for the highest-grossing concerts by a female as well as a black act.

It was revealed on August 9 that the Grammy winner’s July 29 and 30 performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford marked the highest-grossing shows by a black artist ever.

