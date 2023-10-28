Beyonce, Jay-Z had another name for daughter before last-minute change

Singers Jay-Z and Beyonce may have thought outside of the box when naming their daughter Blue Ivy, but it wasn’t their first choice. The superstar couple welcomed their first child in 2012 and in a new interview with ‘Gayle King’,Jay-Z, 53, revealed how he and Bey finally came up with their little girl’s moniker, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

He said: “Her name was meant to be Brooklyn”.

When asked if they had dubbed her Blue because it was his favourite colour the rapper grinned as he explained: “I wish it was that simple. It was supposed to be Brooklyn. That was the name we had in theory. When we got to the sonograms, she was super small there and we were calling her blueberry, like ‘Look at the little blueberry!’”.

He continued, “It was a nickname for nine months. It was natural, we just took the berry off and called her Blue.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the 11-year-old has become well known for her comical side in recent years, for moments like when she made her world famous parents stop clapping during a Grammy Awards speech.

Jay also admitted that Blue, like any other young girl, is a bit embarrassed by her dad.

He said: “Blue, she be fronting on me a little bit but I catch her. Now she asks me if this is cool, her sneakers or whatever she’s wearing. She’s come back but there was a time where she was like, (hides face) ‘Dad!’ I was like, ‘I’m cool. I don’t know what you’re saying’ (sic)”.

He also admitted how proud he feels when he sees his little girl get on stage with her mum like during her recent Renaissance Tour.

He said: “I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage. Blue has been born into this world that she didn’t ask of, she’s been born into a life she didn’t ask of. So, since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and the public eye, everyone having an opinion of a little girl, how she keeps her hair.