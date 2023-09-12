Beyonce thanks Diana Ross for popping over at concert, calls her ‘my queen’

Pop diva Beyonce during her performance in Los Angeles was left surprised by the appearance of singer Diana Ross, who went on the stage with her, last week. Beyonce thanked Dianafor her appearance, and called her ‘my queen’.

The ‘Crazy In Love’ singer, 42, shared a sweet message dedicated to Ross, 79, alongside photos of the two together on stage during Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.

The photographs captured the mother of three’s reaction to Dianasinging ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.

“Thank you to the incomparable Ms. Diana Ross,” Beyonce wrote in her Instagram caption, before referencing her ‘Alien Superstar’ lyrics to further sing Ross’ praises. “The 1 of 1, the number 1, the only one. Thank you from the depths of me, my Queen..” as per People magazine.

In a viral video shared on the night of Beyonce’s birthday concert, the ‘Cuff It’ artiste jumped up and down with excitement after she was serenaded by Diana.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyonce told Dianaon stage at SoFi Stadium. “This is the legendary Diana Ross. There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Dianareplied, smiling from ear to ear.

In 2019, Beyonce sang her rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to Dianaat the Motown singer’s 75th birthday party at Warwick in Los Angeles, California.

In honour of Beyonce’s special day, several celebs popped out for the show to celebrate the singer, including Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more. Most of the attendees were dressed in silver, per the birthday girl’s request last month.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote in a message shared to her Instagram Story. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22. We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody is mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!” Beyoncé continued. “Your B at RWT.”

The Renaissance World Tour is scheduled to wrap up in Kansas City on October 10, 2023.