‘Birds of Prey’ actress Ali Wong officially files for divorce from husband Justin Hakuta

Actress-comedian Ali Wong has filed for divorce from her husband, Justin Hakuta. She filed in Beverly Hills on Friday nearly two years after their split was confirmed and cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Wong, 41, has asked for their prenup to be enforced, and the couple is currently in mediation to sort out their assets and decide on any spousal and/or child support, reports Page Six.

The court documents obtained by TMZ. The couple, who walked down the aisle in 2014, share two minor daughters: 8-year-old Mari and 6-year-old Nikki.

The comedian requested joint legal and physical custody of their girls.

Page Six further states that the date of separation is reportedly listed as April 10, 2022, which is two days before Wong’s representative confirmed they were indeed separating.

In March of this year, Wong told The Hollywood Reporter that she and the former GoodRx VP are still “really, really close” and even “best friends.” She further explained: “We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce.”

During her 2016 stand-up special ‘Baby Cobra’, the ‘Beef’ actress joked that she was determined to make Hakuta fall in love with her once she discovered he was a business student at Harvard.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna trap his ass. Going to trap his ass’,” she fondly recalled. “And I trapped his ass initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part.”

She revealed in her 2019 memoir, ‘Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life’, that signing a prenup motivated her to have a successful career.