scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim exits concert due to her ‘deteriorating condition’

Blackpink's Jennie Kim was recently forced to exit the stage during Blackpink's Born Pink tour stop in Australia due to her "deteriorating condition".

By Agency News Desk
Blackpink's Jennie Kim exits concert due to her 'deteriorating condition'
Blackpink's Jennie Kim _ pic courtesy imdb

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim is taking time to recover. The singer was recently forced to exit the stage during Blackpink’s Born Pink tour stop in Australia due to her “deteriorating condition”. The girl group’s label, YG Entertainment explained in a statement: “Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation,” reports People magazine.

The statement, accessed by People continued: “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

YG Entertainment concluded the statement by adding that Jennie, 27, “assures that she will recover as soon as possible” and will do the “utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery.”

As per People, in a video captured by a fan, Jennie is seen dancing alongside her bandmates Ros’, Lisa and Jisoo during a performance of ‘Lovesick Girls’. Suddenly, Jennie turned around and walked down the steps to exit the stage as fans screamed: “We love you Jennie.”

The pop star also shared an apology on her Instagram Stories writing: “Dear Melbourne Blinks, I am so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover atm (at the moment). Your understanding and support mean the world to me. Thank you everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Fukrey 3' books December 1 release as first part celebrates 10th anniversary
Next article
Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji advised bypass surgery
This May Also Interest You
News

Camila Cabello is dating again after Shawn Mendes reunion fizzles out

News

Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out video messages feature on iOS, Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji advised bypass surgery

News

'Fukrey 3' books December 1 release as first part celebrates 10th anniversary

Technology

Zscaler introduces new cyber solutions to leverage generative AI

Sports

'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh

Sports

Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid: all you need to know about the 23-year-old

News

Karan Johar: I’m not apologetic

Technology

PhonePe Payment Gateway helps small, medium businesses save upto Rs 8 lakhs

Technology

Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to boost ride sharing market

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccine inequity behind 50% of global Covid deaths: Study

News

Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio

Technology

Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram

Technology

Spotify fined over $5 mn for GDPR violations in Sweden

Sports

Keep Stokes out of the game with runs and wickets: Justin Langer's advice to Australia for Ashes

Sports

Global T20 Canada welcomes Surrey Jaguars, Mississauga Panthers for third edition in Brampton

News

Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns as explaining they/them was 'exhausting'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US