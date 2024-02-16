HomeInternationalNews

Brad Pitt moves in with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt is said to be living with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Fight Club’ actor, 60, was first linked to the jewellery executive, 34, in 2022.

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Brad Pitt is said to be living with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The ‘Fight Club’ actor, 60, was first linked to the jewellery executive, 34, in 2022.

Multiple sources have now said that the pair have taken the huge step in their relationship, reports Female First UK.

An insider close to Ines told People magazine: “It’s pretty recent. They are going very strong, and she is happier than ever.” The source added Anita Ko vice-president Ines did not give up her own home when she moved in with Brad.

As per Female First UK, Brad and Ines first sparked dating rumours in November 2022 when they were spotted looking intimate at a Bono concert in Los Angeles.

In December they were seen together at Brad’s 59th birthday and they saw in the New Year together on holiday in Cabo San Lucas. Then in August 2023, Ines was spotted wearing a necklace with a ‘B’ pendant, and Brad is said to now introduce her to people as his “girlfriend”.

Their romance came amid Brad’s bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 48, over the French vineyard they once jointly owned. It also started two months after Ines announced her split from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ actor Paul Wesley, 41, to whom she was married for three years.

An insider close to the couple has also confirmed to People they are “serious” about each other, adding: “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce. He introduces (Ines) as his girlfriend. It’s great to see him in a good place”.

