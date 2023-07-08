Bradley Cooper ventures into world of podcast with inspiring tales

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Actor Bradley Cooper is entering the world of podcast to bring “real people telling real stories that inspire and motivate” listeners.

The ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ actor’s Lea Pictures production company has signed a multiyear audio deal with iHeartPodcasts, the podcast division of iHeartMedia.

Cooper will serve as the executive producer for the entire slate, which will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts on the iHeartRadio app and other audio platforms, as per ‘Variety’.

“Sharing stories that inspire, motivate and resonate is one of the reasons I started Lea Pictures, and I’m excited to team up with iHeartPodcasts to bring them to life for millions of listeners,” Cooper said in a statement provided to ‘Variety’.

“Our shows will feature real people telling real stories, and we knew iHeart was the perfect partner to reach as many people as possible. I look forward to dreaming up more extraordinary stories together,” the statement added.

The podcast is hosted by Jacob Schick, a Marine Corp vet and CEO of One Tribe Foundation, and his wife Ashley Schick.

The podcast is aimed at showcasing “individuals who have made a positive impact through their acts of kindness, successful careers, businesses and military service”.

One Tribe is dedicated to raising awareness and preventing suicide among veterans of the military, first responders and medical workers.

News of the deal comes after the ‘Hangover’ actor spoke about parenting daughter Lea (6) during a video clip from an upcoming episode of ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge’.

