'Bride and Prejudice' actress Dannii Erskine dies in a 'serious' car accident

Reality show ‘Bride and Prejudice’ actress Dannii Erskine has died in a fatal car accident at the age of 28.

Dannii Erskine was driving back from the shops on Friday when a “drunk” driver hit her car, her sister Dee told ‘So Dramatic!’, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“As she went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her”, Dee said, adding that Dannii’s “skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag”.

“She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12.01 a.m. She will be loved (and) very much missed… It was a horrible tragedy,” Dee said.

“She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won’t get that chance.”

Dannii’s family also shared a tribute post on her Instagram page.