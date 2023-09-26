Britney Spears performs dangerous dance with butcher knives

Pop star Britney Spears has long displayed her fascination with knives, because apart from her many Instagram reels, she has even used them live to make things theatrical. Recently, the pop star took to social media and performed a dangerous dance with two butcher knives.

The 42-year old was holding the razor-sharp big blades with the caption, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today” while she rubbed and even clapped the blades together while dancing, TMZ reported.

The whole thing was extremely dangerous and can even be labeled a dance of death because as evident in the video, Spears clearly isn’t trained to hold or play with knives. Wielding knives requires special training, something which she does not have.

But that did not stop her from juggling those knives around and dancing fiercely, even stumbling and actually almost ramming them in her.

Spears, after her 13-year-conservatorship period was over, had suffered from a lot of stress, anxiety, fatigue and depression, causing her caregivers to keep certain objects away from her one of which was knives due to her back then ‘suicidal tendencies’.

TMZ sources have also said that Britney saw knives as a form of protection, due to fears that she would be re-institutionalised. Spears keeps knives all around her house in every corner, including in her bedroom and bathroom, with one source noting that she “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.”

Now, as the singer is divorcing her husband Sam Asghari as well as distancing herself from her family, the new video is alarming.