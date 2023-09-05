Britney Spears says, she was 'lied to' amid divorce from Sam Asghari

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has claimed she was “lied to” by someone she loved amid her divorce from Sam Asghari. The singer took to her Instagram page to post a new video dressed in a leopard print bodysuit with a black push up bra underneath as she lip-synced along to ‘Trick Me’ by Kelis, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Britney, 41, performed some of her trademark dance moves in the clip after standing defiantly with her hands on her hips in the intro.

Wearing her long blonde hair down and flowing over her shoulders in mermaid waves Britney teamed her look with white calf high boots as she strutted her stuff for the camera. She mimed along to the words “you might trick me once, now I won’t let you trick me twice.”

Britney captioned the upload: “My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING !!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved ??? Psss on repeat because well … I MEAN IT (sic)”.

Opting to turn off comments on the post, she appeared to be referring to her recent break-up.

Sam, 29, filed for divorce last month. He had reportedly expressed concerns over her mental well-being after her 13-year conservatorship under her dad Jamie Spears and prior to their split.

As per Mirror.co.uk, reports also suggest that Britney’s love of nudity had caused issues in the relationship.

An insider told the US Sun: “Sam was concerned in the beginning that Britney would walk around naked at times when they were first together. It really put him out of his comfort zone, especially as bodyguards or handlers would be around when she was still under the conservatorship.”

“However, over time, it really grated on him because he had asked her to cover up when gardeners or cleaners were around. He got very upset that his wife would be nude for these strangers to see. When he challenged her about it and asked her to wear clothes, she would push back, calling him uptight or saying it was none of his business. They had raging arguments over that,” the source added.