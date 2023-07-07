scorecardresearch
Britney Spears ‘traumatised’ after almost getting ‘knocked down’ by Victor Wembanyama’s bodyguard

Britney Spears has shared her side of the story on the incident involving NBA star Victor Wembanyama and his bodyguard. 

By Agency News Desk
Pop singer Britney Spears has shared her side of the story on the incident involving NBA star Victor Wembanyama and his bodyguard. 

In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, the “Toxic” hitmaker claimed she was “traumatised” after almost getting “knocked down” by the athlete’s security team for approaching the NBA star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my share fair of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night,” the 41-year-old star wrote on Thursday, July 6.

“I recognised an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again.”

She went on to recount: “I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.” She continued, “I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

“His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face. I get swarmed by people all the time,” the pop star elaborated. “In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

Britney admitted that the whole ordeal was “super embarrassing” for her, and that’s why she urged “people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

She added: “Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!”

“I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will,” Britney further noted. “I cherish the tremendous support I am receiving at the moment. Thank you to the Las Vegas PD and the detectives for their support.”

An eyewitness named Brian Grajales previously detailed the incident to TMZ. “Wemby was walking into ARIA heading to Catch when there was a fan who afterward we found out was Britney Spears was approaching him with a British accent saying ‘Excuse me, sir, excuse me, sir!’ ” Brian recalled.

“She just kept trying to go towards him when eventually he was heading with his entourage into the restaurant, into Catch, that’s when Britney infiltrated her way into the circle and that’s when one of his bodyguards gave her a backhand slap across the face.”

“She was approaching him, like I said, a British accent saying ‘Excuse me, sir!’ and I guess trying to get his attention for possibly a picture but when they walked right into the Catch restaurant, that’s when she leaned in and got her way into this circle,” the eyewitness explained.

“She started to put his hand on his back shoulder or his back – he’s pretty tall, so towards his back and that’s when the bodyguard just turned around, slapped her face, and knocked off her sunglasses.”

