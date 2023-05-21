scorecardresearch
Bruce Willis' wife finds 'a new purpose' amid his dementia struggles

Bruce Willis' wife said that "a fire's been lit" as she now has "a new purpose" to raise awareness about dementia amid her husband's struggles.

By Agency News Desk
Emma Heming Willis, 44, has been using her family’s heartbreaking experiences to speak out about brain health in the hopes of “taking away that stigma”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The entrepreneur often takes to Instagram to update fans on Bruce’s condition and has now launched her own brand, Make Time Wellness, to help people prioritise their brain health. Emma admitted that she had “never heard of brain health” before her husband was diagnosed with dementia.

Speaking about her awareness work, she said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “For me, it’s really about connecting to a community and being open and able to talk about dementia and to take away that stigma that there is no shame around it.”

Emma said that it’s been very useful for her to be able to speak to experts and “some of the most incredible doctors. I guess I have a new purpose, and I’m so excited that I’m able to share what I’m learning with everyone. It’s like a fire’s been lit. It’s my new purpose and here I am,” she said.

However, she admitted that she sometimes wishes it wasn’t down to her to raise awareness and try and make a change.

Bruce’s family announced his dementia battle last year.

Agency News Desk
