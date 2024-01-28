Bryan Cranston shares secret to his successful marriage of 34 years

Actor Bryan Cranston, who is known for his work in the television series ‘Breaking Bad’, has revealed the secret to making his 34-year marriage to wife Robin Dearden work. The actor attended the London premiere of his latest film ‘Argylle’, and opened up about spending more than three decades with his wife, 70, and his desire to have more quality time with her, reports People magazine.

He said: “Marry the right person,” of the secret to his relationship with actress Dearden, whom he married in 1989.

He told People: “I think there are five things that you should look for in a mate. Whatever those five things are to you, you need those five things. After that, let it go. We’re never going to be completely alike on everything.”

He continued: “Someone said, ‘You don’t go shopping with your wife?’ I go, ‘No! Why would I do that? I don’t like it!’ I just don’t like it and she doesn’t like things that I like to do either.”

As per People, the couple, which shares a 30-year-old daughter called Taylor, first met on the set of the 1980s TV series ‘Airwolf’ and tied the knot on July 8, 1989.

Meanwhile, Cranston also spoke about his decision to take a year off from acting in 2026, and how spending more time with Dearden was part of the driving force behind it.

“At some point I want to slow it down”, the ‘Breaking Bad’ alum said. “I want to have more life experiences, I want to travel, I want to feel it. When you’re working, I’ve been working for the last 25 years nonstop and that’s not real life. And I really do feel like I want more real life experiences. I want to adjust the relationship that the industry has with me and also that it’s created for my marriage. I just want to kind of level that out and experience something new.”