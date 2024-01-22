Burna Boy, Luke Combs & Travis Scott join list of performers for Grammys 2024

The Grammys announced that Burna Boy, Luke Combs and Travis Scott have joined the list of performers for Grammys 2024 which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena. During the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, it was confirmed Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott would join the list of performers that include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, reports deadline.com.

The Grammy Awards are set to take place on February 4.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are the first names that have been set to perform at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

The news came Monday via a promo during CBS’ coverage of the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers NFL playoff game.

The trio have 13 Grammys among them, with Eilish and Rodrigo each nominated for six this year, including head-to-head in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance categories.

Eilish and Lipa, meanwhile, teamed on the Monster Barbie soundtrack, which, along with the score, was nominated for 11 Grammys.

Five of Eilish’s noms and both of Lipa’s are for “What Was I Made For?” and “Dance the Night,” respectively.

Trevor Noah returns as host for this year’s ceremony, reports deadline.com.

This year’s nomination field is is paced by SZA with nine nominations including for Record, Album and Song of the Year for ‘Kill Bill’ and SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monet have seven noms, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Eilish, Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have six noms apiece.