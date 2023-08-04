scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Cardi B cleared of battery charges over mic hurling

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 4 (IANS) Rapper Cardi B is in the clear after throwing a microphone at a fan in Las Vegas, as the criminal battery investigation has been dropped.

Cardi’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, told TMZ: “This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, that as a result of their investigation, there will be No charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement: “After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence.”

They concluded: “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

Cardi was caught on camera throwing a microphone into the crowd after a fan threw a drink at her during her performance at Drai’s nightclub on Saturday, July 29.

Cardi asked the crowd to splash water on her to cool her down in the burning Vegas heat, but when someone threw a cup with an unknown liquid and ice, she hurled the mic at the person. It ricocheted and hit another person.

Security then intervened while the rap star yelled from the stage. After getting her microphone back, she told the audience, “I said splash my p***y not my face b***h.”

A woman, who claimed that she got hit by the mic but did not throw the drink, later reported Cardi for battery.

The 26-year-old woman said she stood next to the person who threw the drink and got hit by the microphone on the right shoulder. She claimed she’s “experiencing pain because of the incident and is going to go get medical attention after she returns home.”

Meanwhile, the microphone, which belongs to an audio production company called The Wave in Sin City, has been put up for auction at eBay with the proceeds going to charity.

The Shure Axient digital mic, which originally cost $1,000, has received a staggering bid of $99,900. The owner of The Wave in Sin City, Scott Fisher, said that the proceeds will be split with two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which benefits teens and young adults with special needs.

–IANS

anv/kvd

13
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'
Next article
Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from international cricket
This May Also Interest You
News

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' teaser: Bigger scam, edgier dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Biocon Biologics announces key leadership appointments, Rhonda Duffy to be COO

Sports

World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to clinch bronze medal

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Parthib hattrick leads NorthEast United to 4-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Technology

Anant Maheshwari returns to Honeywell as High Growth Region President, CEO

News

Elvish Yadav wins the 'Systum' in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' with full public mandate

Sports

Pep Guardiola confirms Gvardiol having medical test at Man City

News

Celine Dion is hopeful of winning the battle of her health

Technology

'There will be transition period': Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on laptop, PC import restrictions

News

Big B's wardrobe for 'KBC 15' is all about 'fresh, new, and colour play'

Technology

Redmi 12 Series sales surpass 3,00,000 units as 5G era begins in India

Sports

Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla retires from international cricket

News

Stephen Sanchez harnesses old school energy in new single 'Be More'

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to romance Pratik Sehajpal in Naagin 7?

Sports

Ireland announce squad for T20Is against India; bring in Fionn Hand, Gareth Delany

News

Ekta Kapoor says she doesn’t like to stick to genres in films

News

Sweet victory turns to a bitter loss on 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

Sports

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger,": Indian women's footballer Sanju overcomes injury nightmare, returns to camp

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US