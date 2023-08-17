scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed personality of Indian origin in Asia

CarryMinati has amassed over 40 million subscribers and 3.4 billion views on his channel.

By Agency News Desk
CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed personality of Indian origin in Asia
CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed personality of Indian origin in Asia

YouTube sensation CarryMinati has amassed over 40 million subscribers and 3.4 billion views on his channel. He has become the most subscribed individual personality of Indian origin on YouTube within India and across Asia.

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, said: “I’m truly touched with all the audience’s love and support. I am grateful to have achieved a milestone I set for myself this year. For now, with the love and support of my fans, I want to explore other areas which can bring more depth to my content. I want to continue learning and evolving as I get older.

Ajey is counted among the most successful YouTubers of India who now joins the league of global influencers such as PewDiePie and MrBeast as the only Indian on the Top 50 list of most followed personalities on YouTube.

His authentic approach has garnered him numerous accolades, including 5 YouTube Creator Awards, 2 Silver Play Buttons, 2 Golden Play Buttons, and 1 Diamond Play Button.

TIME magazine recognised him as one of the 10 Next Generation Leaders in 2019, while Forbes included him in their prestigious 30 Under 30 list in 2020 and India Today in the 50 Under 50 list in 2021 respectively.

Business partner and manager, Deepak Char who has been with CarryMinati from the start of his professional journey said: “This is a guy who has meticulously studied YouTube content for a decade now and understands the pulse of the audience and the brand community. The snowball effect is going to get larger and larger. I think we’re at the beginning of how big Carry’s going to propel from this point on.”

As of August 2023, CarryMinati’s social media presence stands impressive with 18.5 million followers on Instagram and 3 million Twitter fans.

His main YouTube channel boasts a staggering 40 million subscribers, while his gaming channel, CarryisLive, enjoys the support of 12 million subscribers and his BTS channel CarryMinati Productions Official is about to cross 1 million subscribers.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears makes 1st social media post after divorce news
Next article
Para Powerlifting Worlds: India's Parmjeet aims to change colour of his historic medal in Dubai
This May Also Interest You
Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC in must-win Southern Derby

News

Timothee Chalamet also wanted to be cast in 'Barbie'

News

Bebika Dhurve surprises Abhishek Malhan as she visits him at the hospital

Technology

Global smartphone shipments to hit decade low in 2023, Apple near top spot

News

Aaliya Siddiqui and Aashika Bhatia visit Abhishek Malhan at the hospital

News

Demi Moore posts pic of daughter in agonising throes of childbirth

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors remove over 15 kg cyst from woman that made her look pregnant

News

Alisha Parveen: My mother instilled love of theatre within me

Technology

India's traditional PC market declines 15.3% in June quarter, HP leads

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu channels her inner ‘desi Barbie’ as she shares her ‘feels’

News

Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak Temple and seen wearing locket given by Abhishek Malhan

News

Arjun Kapoor's mantra is 'Life is short, make your weekends long'

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat Nephrology Association ends strike, awaits govt response

Sports

Para Powerlifting Worlds: India's Parmjeet aims to change colour of his historic medal in Dubai

News

Britney Spears makes 1st social media post after divorce news

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US