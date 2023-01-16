scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Critics’ Choice Awards: Ke Huy Quan wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

By News Bureau

USA-based Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan was once again honoured with the Best Supporting Actor award at the Critics’ Choice Award for his work in the absurdist comedy-drama film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

This is second win in the recent past after he picked up the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture.

The film, written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, tells the story of a Chinese-American immigrant, Evelyn Quan Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

In the film, Ke Huy Quan played the role of Evelyn’s meek husband – Waymond Wang. Quan started his acting career with his role of Short Round in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ alongside Harrison Ford which was released in 1984. The following year, he played the role of Data in ‘The Goonies’ and followed it up with roles in the sitcom ‘Head of the Class’ and film ‘Encino Man’.

However, he stopped acting due to lack of opportunities, and obtained a film degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. He went on to work as a stunt coordinator and assistant director.

Previous article
Critics’ Choice Awards: Daniel Radcliffe wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Next article
Critics’ Choice Awards: Netflix film ‘Pinocchio’ named Best Animated feature
This May Also Interest You
News

S S Rajamouli can’t believe it: James Cameron analyses RRR with him

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

News

S S Rajamouli says ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ on 28th Critics Choice Award stage

News

Critics’ Choice Award: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli loses best director award to Daniels of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

News

Critics Choice Awards: Jeremy Allen White bags Best Actor in Comedy Series

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘Better Call Saul’ takes home third trophy with Best Drama Series win

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: M M Keeravani says ‘uniqueness, freshness’ of ‘Naatu Naatu’ caught attention

News

Critics Choice Awards: S S Rajamouli poses with award

Fashion & Lifestyle

Critics’ Choice Awards: Actors bring their best in fashion on red carpet

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Giancarlo Esposito wins Best Supporting Actor for ‘Better Call Saul’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Amanda Seyfried wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Niecy Nash clinches Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Netflix film ‘Pinocchio’ named Best Animated feature

News

Critics’ Choice Awards: Daniel Radcliffe wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

News

CCA2023: 'RRR' loses Best VFX Effects to 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US