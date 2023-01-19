scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Charges filed against Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' firing 'accident'; could face 5 yrs in jail

By News Bureau
Charges filed against Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' firing 'accident'
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and the armourer on the set of ‘Rust’ will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, reports ‘Variety’. Baldwin fired the shot that killed Hutchins while preparing to film a scene in the church building of the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA. The armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, loaded the weapon.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the First Judicial District Attorney in Santa Fe, announced the charges in a statement on Thursday.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed each face two counts of involuntary manslaughter, which each carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail. They also will be charged with an enhancement for the use of a firearm, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

The prosecutor also announced that David Halls, the film’s first assistant director, has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of “negligent use of a deadly weapon”. Halls handed the loaded Colt .45 to Baldwin. Under the plea agreement, Halls will be given six months of probation but will not serve jail time.

“If any one of these three people – Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed or David Halls – had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today,” Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor appointed by Carmack-Altwies to oversee the case, said in a statement reported by ‘Variety’.

“It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set,” the prosecutor added.

Baldwin, according to ‘Variety’, has repeatedly argued that he is not to blame for the incident. His attorneys have alleged that Halls, Gutierrez Reed, and two others were at fault for a chain of missteps that led to the shooting.

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s attorney, said in a statement on Thursday that the decision “distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice”.

“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set,” Nikas said. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Baldwin has told interviewers that he did not pull the trigger, and that the gun went off when he let go of the hammer. An FBI forensic analysis, however, determined that the gun was functioning normally.

Previous article
Hockey World Cup: Netherlands, England first teams into quarterfinals
Next article
Hockey World Cup: Graham Reid blames faulty execution, poor finishing for India's struggle against Wales
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Pranavi in pole position with 2-shot lead

Sports

Indian women's hockey team continue winning streak, beat South Africa 4-0

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with 4-0 win over NorthEast United FC

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Graham Reid blames faulty execution, poor finishing for India's struggle against Wales

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands, England first teams into quarterfinals

Sports

WTT Contender: Manika storms into singles quarters, mixed doubles semis

Technology

SC declines to stay CCI fine of Rs 1,337 crore on Google (2nd Lead)

Health & Lifestyle

We plan to strive for equitable access to healthcare for all: MoS Health

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 to finish second in group D

Sports

Politician shouldn't be allowed to occupy WFI chief's post: Mahavir Phogat

Sports

Two killed in stampede ahead of Gulf football final match in Iraq

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to bag direct spot in quarterfinals (Ld)

Technology

Pizza Hut, KFC owner admits data stolen during ransomware attack

Technology

SC ruling on Google-CCI case a watershed moment: Indian startups

News

Rashmika Mandanna thanks ‘Vijay sir’ as ‘Varisu’ collects Rs 201 cr in 1st week

Sports

SA20: Joburg Super Kings' Aaron Phangiso reported for suspect bowling action

Sports

India Open 2023: Indian challenge ends with Lakshya, Saina's loss in second round (Ld)

News

Aditya Roy Kapur explains why 'The Night Manager' was special for him

Sports

Hockey World Cup: England thrash Spain 4-0 to leave India uphill task to top group

News

After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra targets Salman Khan over Sajid Khan being on ‘Bigg Boss 16’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US