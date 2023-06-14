scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio

'We Don't Talk Anymore' hitmaker Charlie Puth has revealed his recollection of the night he and Meghan Trainor locked lips for the first time.

By Agency News Desk
Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio
Charlie Puth _ pic courtesy instagram

‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ hitmaker Charlie Puth has revealed his recollection of the night he and Meghan Trainor locked lips for the first time. In 2015, Trainor, 29, and Puth, 31, made quite the scene when they made out on stage at the American Music Awards, and until recently, no one knew they shared an off-camera kiss too, reports People magazine.

Last month, Trainor revealed that the two made out in the studio the night they recorded their hit duet ‘Marvin Gaye’ together – and Puth just confirmed it himself as well.

“I had just moved to L.A. and yeah, I’m not denying that happened. That definitely did happen once in 2015,” Puth told Interview Magazine. “I also don’t think I’d ever had vodka before a” Grey Goose vodka,” he added, saying that the makeout all started with some drinks.

The singer explained that he was living a surreal life at that time, having just moved out of his parents’ house to Hollywood with a song and movie. He said Trainor wanting him to collaborate on a song only made his world more dreamlike.

“I’m in this fancy recording studio where I didn’t know what a runner was. They said, ‘What do you want?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just call and I’ll pick up a pizza for myself.’ They were like, ‘No, we’ll get it for you.’ I felt like I was on top of the world,” Puth said, quoted by People. “So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down.”

The memory is one that both stars look back on and laugh about. Puth also shared that he thinks Trainor is “one of the most brilliant songwriters,” adding that he loves her song ‘Mother’.

“She’s just so good melodically and has such a classic approach to songwriting. That’s probably why we got along. We’re still friends to this day,” he added.

Pic. Sourcecharlieputh
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram
Next article
Vaccine inequity behind 50% of global Covid deaths: Study
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh

Sports

Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid: all you need to know about the 23-year-old

News

Karan Johar: I’m not apologetic

Technology

PhonePe Payment Gateway helps small, medium businesses save upto Rs 8 lakhs

Technology

Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to boost ride sharing market

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccine inequity behind 50% of global Covid deaths: Study

Technology

Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram

Technology

Spotify fined over $5 mn for GDPR violations in Sweden

Sports

Keep Stokes out of the game with runs and wickets: Justin Langer's advice to Australia for Ashes

Sports

Global T20 Canada welcomes Surrey Jaguars, Mississauga Panthers for third edition in Brampton

News

Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns as explaining they/them was 'exhausting'

Health & Lifestyle

Lung, heart stem cell study can pave way for new Covid treatments

News

Comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide again, livestreams on Facebook

Technology

Is Dorsey trying to gain relevance in US political season? asks Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sports

England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Changchun player Leonardo Lopes thanks Shanghai police for retrieved bag

Technology

Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share

News

BlackPink’s Jennie show ‘The Idol’ leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US