Cher owes her ageless looks to her family's 'amazing' genes

Singer-actress Cher credits her youthful appearance to her family’s “amazing” genes.”Genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger,” she said, reports aceshowbiz.com.She also tries to stay on top of trends and socialize with a variety of ages.

“I’m not sure. I keep up with the trends and I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young, I’m not trying to be young, I am what I am, whatever that means,” she added.

The singer has planned to keep wearing jeans and having long hair into her 80s.

The ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ singer “can’t believe” she’s 77 now but insisted getting older doesn’t mean she needs to change her signature style.

“I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans. I can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish. And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair,” she said on “Good Morning Britain”.

The ‘Believe’ hitmaker insisted in May she found it “ridiculous” that she had turned 77 because she didn’t feel old at all.

She tweeted, “Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD. This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them.”

Cher also shared that she was struggling with some of the hashtags used on the microblogging site.

She wrote, “WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s!? I’m dyslexic + #’s Are hard 4 me. Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard. Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot (sic).”