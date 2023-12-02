‘Chernobyl’ creator Craig Mazin reveals ‘The Last of Us 2’ will start production in Feb 2024

Cameras will start rolling for the season 2 of ‘The Last of Us’ from February 12 next year, the Showrunner Craig Mazin has disclosed. Craig, who is known for creating the critically acclaimed disaster drama ‘Chernobyl’, shed light on the production start date during ‘A Night in the Writers’ Room’, a panel featuring writers from popular drama series, reports ‘Variety’.

The panel was moderated by ‘Variety’. The other panelists included Charlotte Stoudt of ‘The Morning Show’, Nathan Fielder of ‘The Curse’, Sonja Warfield of ‘The Gilded Age’, Fred Golan of ‘Silo’, Deborah Cahn of ‘The Diplomat’, and Michael Dinner of ‘Justified: City Primeval’.

Now that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have concluded, the other shows will soon be back in production as well. Stoudt hopes that ‘The Morning Show’ will start shooting Season 4 in spring or summer and have been in the room for “four weeks.”

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Silo’ is currently in production; and ‘The Diplomat’ resumes production on Thursday, December 7.

As for ‘Justified: City Primeval’, there’s a chance there will be more to come. “It’s really up to FX and what their needs are”, Dinner said.

The writers from this diverse set of shows revealed how they put pen to paper to bring their characters’ rich worlds to life. Stoudt kicked things off by discussing what it was like to join ‘The Morning Show’ on Season 3.

“It’s a show that’s so much about, ‘What does it feel like to be alive at this moment?’”, she said.

“And dealing with the fact that the headline about Gaza is next to the headline about the Kardashians that’s really what you’re trying to capture. So the challenge is really more like, ‘What is the world doing right now? And how can I write about that?’”

Warfield spoke to her working relationship with Julian Fellowes, creator of ‘The Gilded Age’. The pair are the only two writers on the show.