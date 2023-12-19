Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Advertisement
InternationalNews

Christopher Nolan: ‘Oppenheimer’ is literally the most successful film I’ve ever made

Christopher Nolan explains why the Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' is his most successful film to date; he also talked about the movie business.

By Agency News Desk
Christopher Nolan ‘Oppenheimer’ is literally the most successful film I’ve ever made
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer _ pic courtesy news agency

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan explains why the Cillian Murphy-starrer ‘Oppenheimer’ is his most successful film to date. He also talked about the movie business. The filmmaker struck box office gold with ‘Oppenheimer’ this year. Nolan is now looking back at the year and giving his take on the cinema landscape as of now.

“I’ve just made a three-hour film about Robert Oppenheimer, which is R-rated and half in black-and-white – and it made a billion dollars. Of course I think films are doing great,” Nolan said in an interview with Empire.

Advertisement

“The crazy thing is that it’s literally the most successful film I’ve ever made.”

He continued: “I’ve been doing this for 20 years and in the United Kingdom, it’s my highest-grossing film. So, I feel great about the state of the movie business based on my own experience. But also based on seeing other movies break out, seeing audiences come back.”

- Advertisement -

Nolan is frequently asked to give his opinion on the Hollywood industry.

Having directed superhero movies in the past with The Dark Knight trilogy, he is often queried about the reliance on this genre in more recent years versus other types of films. Nolan feels the industry needs a good balance of all types of movies to keep it moving.

Advertisement
Previous article
Cricket Australia sack Mitchell Johnson over explosive David Warner column
Next article
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ gets number one spot as most watched film globally this week
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.