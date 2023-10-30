scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Comedian Kevin Brennan mocks Mathew Perry’s death: ‘Hahahahaha’

Kevin Brennan has mocked ‘Friends’ star Mathew Perry’s death on social media

By Agency News Desk
Comedian Kevin Brennan mocks Mathew Perry’s death ‘Hahahahaha’
Comedian Kevin Brennan mocks Mathew Perry’s death ‘Hahahahaha’ - pic courtesy news agency

Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer and comedian Kevin Brennan has mocked ‘Friends’ star Mathew Perry’s death on social media. Brennan, who had a 2-year stint writing for the famed sketch comedy show way back when, and who was once a rising comic, took to Twitter this weekend after news of Perry’s death and posted an insensitive message mocking the late ‘Friends’ actor, reports.

He wrote: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA” …

Many people called him out in the comments and bashing him for making a joke out of it.

Kevin is related to Neal Brennan from whom he’s estranged. Neal is the co-creator/writer of ‘Chappelle’s Show.’

Neal and Kevin had a falling out years ago and the younger sibling went on to forge a solid path for himself.

Neal’s written for tons of shows, and even has his own Netflix comedy special now whereas Kevin hosts a pretty obscure podcast, and does gigs here and there.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement officials, who say there were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. A cause of death has not been revealed.

But in his 2022 memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’, Perry spoke openly about his sobriety battles, as well as his longtime struggles with alcohol and opioids.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elliot Page admits he fell in love for 'selfish' reasons
Next article
When Gwyneth Paltrow kissed Matthew Perry in a field of long grass, swam in creeks
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US