Danny Masterson’s wife is ‘worried’ he will be killed in prison, refutes rape claims

Actor Danny Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips is fearful that, her husband may get killed in prison over his rape convictions, given their gravity. Married to Masterson for over 12 years, Philips has consistently refuted the rape claims.

Bijou Phillips has refused to accept the charges filed against her husband, calling him an “amazing father” who worked to “shield younger actors from temptation” in a letter begging a judge for leniency in his sentencing.

In the same letter, she has also expressed fear that her husband may get killed in prison, and is concerned for his safety.

In her letter obtained by the Daily Mail, the ‘Raising Hope’ actress claimed Masterson was a “life-saving” partner who dedicated himself to farming to support his family when the accusations about him started to emerge and he lost his acting career.

She also noted Masterson’s aversion to drugs – a common principle of the controversial church of Scientology – and his dedication to helping young actors escape the downfalls of wealth and fame. His aversion to drugs was also supported by actor Mila Kunis, in her letter to the judge, asking for a lighter sentencing.

The source at Daily Mail said: “Bijou’s only positive outlook on things stems from her trust in Danny and the appeal process. She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can’t accept that to be true. And she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served.”

“Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him. Her other thoughts are a little more scary and morbid, she doesn’t believe Danny will harm himself in jail, but she is very worried someone will harm him or even kill him. The stress of that, is bringing is on its own level of stress that she never has felt before. It is a nightmare, but she will be on his side moving forward and continue to be present for their daughter,” it added.