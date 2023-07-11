scorecardresearch
Dating rumours swirl as Taylor Russell seen at Harry Styles concert

Taylor Russell was spotted at the concert of popular pop singer Harry Styles.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Taylor Russell was spotted at the concert of popular pop singer Harry Styles. Social media went abuzz with dating rumours of the two, as the ‘Waves’ and ‘Escape Room’ actress was spotted in the VIP section of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer’s concert in Vienna, Austria.

According to PageSix, in a footage obtained by TMZ, the actress is seen being escorted to an extra special section of the venue with members of Styles’ crew.

Donning a chic, sleeveless white dress, the Canadian-born star was seen dancing the night away to many of the former ‘One Direction’ singer’s many hits as reported by the TMZ.

Regarding their dating rumours however, the two are yet to publicly address this speculation.

According to PageSix, ” ‘The X Factor’ alum was most recently linked to Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel last month. ‘The Sun’ reported at the time that he had “grown close” to the 34-year-old South African-born stunner.”

“The news came a few months after Styles caused the internet to melt down when he was snapped sloppily making out with Emily Ratajkowski on a street in Tokyo back in March.”

It remains unclear as to when the two celebs first crossed paths, but both Harry and Taylor had attended the 79th Venice International Film Festival back in September, 2022.

