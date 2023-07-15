scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Demi Lovato to go rock'n roll on new re-recorded compilation album 'Revamped'

Demi Lovato is now ready to rock'n roll with a new re-recorded compilation LP titled 'Revamped' featuring rock versions of her biggest hits.

By Agency News Desk
Demi Lovato to go rock'n roll on new re-recorded compilation album 'Revamped'
Demi Lovato to go rock'n roll on new re-recorded compilation album 'Revamped'

Pop-star Demi Lovato is now ready to rock’n roll with a new re-recorded compilation LP titled ‘Revamped’ featuring rock versions of her biggest hits.

The album is slated to come out on September 15.

As reported by Billboard, the announcement comes in the wake of the release of her new version of her 2017 album ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ where she went all rock with her songs on the LP, which also featured the legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

The album will feature re-imagined guitar-heavy versions of ‘Sorry’ as well as the previously released ‘Heart Attack (Rock Version)’ along with ‘Cool For the Summer (Rock Version)’.

The news was accompanied by a short teaser video connected to the new revamped rock versions of ‘Sorry’ and the nearly-metal version of ‘Summer’ along with a heavy version of ‘Heart Attack’.

Taking to social media, accompanying the video Lovato captioned: “Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before. I can’t wait for you to hear ‘REVAMPED’.”

Speaking in a press release, Lovato said: “With ‘Revamped’, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them.”

“Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more,” she added.

The singer began performing the guitar driven rock versions of her songs featured on ‘Revamped’ on her 2022 tour in support of the ‘Holy Fvck’ album, marking a return to her early pop-rock and pop-punk roots.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
First narration of 'Bawaal' left Janhvi Kapoor teary eyed
Next article
Ons Jabeur seeks redemption as she returns to Wimbledon final for second consecutive year
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ons Jabeur seeks redemption as she returns to Wimbledon final for second consecutive year

News

First narration of 'Bawaal' left Janhvi Kapoor teary eyed

News

Tom Cruise refused to let 'MI7' end on a cliffhanger

Sports

Indian online skill gamings stakeholders come together to save industry: 1m Indian jobs, 400m Indian users, $2.5b investments

News

Kevin Spacey denies 'sexual bully' allegations and having 'power wand'

Sports

India hopes high from MPS star athlete Arjun, only javelin thrower for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

News

'IBD 3': Shakti Kapoor shares his mother's reaction when he bought his first sports car

News

'Kasargold' teaser promises a trippy crime drama

Technology

Twitter usage up by 3.5% week over week: Musk

News

Hayao Miyazaki's final films gets new title for US release

News

Raja Kumari showers love on Shah Rukh Khan; latter says ‘love you my thunder’

Sports

MotoGP Bharat to kickstart series of city tours, Hyderabad chapter takes off on July 16

News

Simon Pegg says Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie are like 'Lennon and McCartney'

Sports

Ashwin’s willingness to keep learning is remarkable, says Karim

Technology

3 US designers sue Chinese fashion giant Shein over copying their creative work

Technology

Nothing Phone (2): Turn your swag on with less distraction, more fun

Technology

Nothing Phone (2): Turn your swag on with less distraction, more fun

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head for vacation to celebrate her birthday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US