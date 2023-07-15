Demi Lovato to go rock'n roll on new re-recorded compilation album 'Revamped'

Pop-star Demi Lovato is now ready to rock’n roll with a new re-recorded compilation LP titled ‘Revamped’ featuring rock versions of her biggest hits.

The album is slated to come out on September 15.

As reported by Billboard, the announcement comes in the wake of the release of her new version of her 2017 album ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ where she went all rock with her songs on the LP, which also featured the legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

The album will feature re-imagined guitar-heavy versions of ‘Sorry’ as well as the previously released ‘Heart Attack (Rock Version)’ along with ‘Cool For the Summer (Rock Version)’.

The news was accompanied by a short teaser video connected to the new revamped rock versions of ‘Sorry’ and the nearly-metal version of ‘Summer’ along with a heavy version of ‘Heart Attack’.

Taking to social media, accompanying the video Lovato captioned: “Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before. I can’t wait for you to hear ‘REVAMPED’.”

Speaking in a press release, Lovato said: “With ‘Revamped’, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them.”

“Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more,” she added.

The singer began performing the guitar driven rock versions of her songs featured on ‘Revamped’ on her 2022 tour in support of the ‘Holy Fvck’ album, marking a return to her early pop-rock and pop-punk roots.