Doomsday Is About To Be the Next Barbenheimer Moment

Both films are set to release on the exact same day in December 2026, creating a once in a decade box office face off. On one side, you have Marvel’s biggest event film yet, packed with multiverse chaos, legacy characters, and blockbuster scale. On the other, Denis Villeneuve’s continuation of the Dune saga, a prestige sci fi epic with a massive global following.

Naturally, the internet has already named it.

Barbie plus Oppenheimer gave us Barbenheimer.

Dune plus Doomsday gives us… Doomsday.

It’s funny, it’s chaotic, and it perfectly sums up the choice audiences will have to make. Do you go for capes, variants, and Marvel mayhem? Or do you pick sandworms, prophecy, and political sci fi drama? Or like Barbenheimer, do you do both?

Studios usually avoid clashes like this, but when they do happen, they often turn into cultural events bigger than either film on its own. Barbenheimer proved that competition can fuel curiosity instead of killing it, pushing people back into theatres and making moviegoing feel like an event again.

If history repeats itself, December 2026 won’t just be about which film wins the box office. It’ll be about the memes, the debates, the double features, and the energy around cinema itself.

One date. Two massive films. One internet name.

Welcome to Doomsday.