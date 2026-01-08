Yami Gautam To Star In Aanand L Rai’s Next Big Horror-Comedy Nayi Naveli

Yami Gautam Dhar appears to be on an interesting career trajectory, balancing content-driven cinema with mainstream storytelling. According to recent industry buzz, the actress is reportedly set to headline filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming horror-comedy titled Nayi Naveli. While an official announcement is still awaited, sources suggest that the project is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in February 2026. If confirmed, Nayi Naveli will mark Yami’s first collaboration with Aanand L Rai and his banner, Colour Yellow Productions.

An exclusive report by Mid-day states that Nayi Naveli draws inspiration from Indian folklore and aims to blend eerie elements with humor, a genre combination that has found increasing popularity among Indian audiences in recent years. Known for backing rooted yet unconventional narratives, Colour Yellow Productions is reportedly keen on presenting a horror-comedy that stands apart from formula-driven projects. Yami, who has consistently gravitated towards strong, female-led roles, is said to be excited about exploring this genre, which offers both performance depth and commercial appeal.

While Yami gears up for this potential new venture, Aanand L Rai has already made headlines with his ambitious romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar serving as producers. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, Tere Ishk Mein released on 28 November 2025 and generated considerable discussion for its intense themes and emotionally complex storytelling.

The film revolves around Shankar, a volatile yet passionate student leader, and Mukti, a psychology student who involves him in her academic research focused on male anger management. What begins as a seemingly academic arrangement gradually spirals into an intense and deeply toxic romantic relationship. Shankar becomes obsessively devoted to Mukti, while she maintains control by manipulating his emotional vulnerabilities. The film explores how obsession, power imbalance, and unchecked emotions can distort love into something destructive.

Years later, the story takes a dramatic turn as their unresolved past resurfaces under drastically altered circumstances. Shankar is now a pilot in the Indian Air Force, while Mukti works as a counselor. Set against the evocative and spiritually charged landscapes of Banaras, Tere Ishk Mein is framed through a bleak romantic lens, examining themes of betrayal, heartbreak, ego, and the irreversible damage caused by emotional manipulation. The film further cements Aanand L Rai’s reputation for crafting emotionally heavy narratives that challenge traditional romantic tropes.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam Dhar has also been in the spotlight for the recent OTT release of Haq, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The film, which delves into issues of gender, justice, and India’s evolving socio-legal landscape, has been receiving a largely positive response from audiences and critics alike. Although Haq did not perform strongly at the box office, it has found appreciation on digital platforms, sparking conversations around its socially relevant themes.

Made on a reported budget of ₹40 crore, Haq managed to earn close to ₹30 crore during its theatrical run, falling short of expectations commercially. However, its impact appears to be growing post-release, with viewers praising its intent and performances. The film highlights systemic challenges within the legal framework while addressing the struggles faced by women seeking justice, positioning itself as a conversation starter rather than a conventional entertainer.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Yami expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming response to Haq. In an emotional note, she thanked her fans for their continued support, calling the love she received “extremely gratifying.” She wrote, “Extremely grateful for such a heartfelt response to HAQ in abundance. The love is truly gratifying for me, both, as an artist & a woman. Jai Hind.”

With Haq gaining momentum on OTT and Nayi Naveli reportedly in the pipeline, Yami Gautam Dhar seems poised for an exciting phase ahead. If confirmed, her collaboration with Aanand L Rai could further strengthen her standing as an actress who seamlessly bridges meaningful cinema with wide-reaching appeal.