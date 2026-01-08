Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Was Fired After Chris Martin Divorce

Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about a surprising professional setback that followed her highly publicized divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The 53-year-old actor recently revealed that she was let go from a film project shortly after announcing their split, suggesting that industry executives may have viewed her as “too hot to touch” amid intense media scrutiny.

Paltrow shared the candid revelation during a conversation with Amy Poehler on the Good Hang podcast. Reflecting on that period, the Shakespeare in Love star explained that the decision appeared to stem not from her work, but from the overwhelming attention surrounding her personal life at the time.

“I was supposed to do a movie right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris,” Paltrow said, as quoted by Variety. “There was a lot of harsh stuff in the press, and I think the distributor was like, ‘This might be too hot to touch.’”

She added that the timing felt particularly ironic. “It was great because I was getting a divorce and then I got fired off,” she said with dry humor. “So it was so awesome.”

Paltrow and Martin shocked fans in 2014 when they announced their separation through a blog post that famously described their breakup as a “conscious uncoupling.” While intended as a thoughtful and respectful approach to divorce, the phrase quickly became a cultural talking point, drawing both curiosity and criticism online. Many viewed it as an unconventional—or even pretentious—way of framing a painful life event.

Looking back, Paltrow now says she better understands why the announcement struck such a nerve. On the podcast, she reflected on how people’s personal experiences may have shaped their reactions. “If someone had a really nasty divorce, or their parents did, and then they hear this idea that it doesn’t have to be done that way, it can feel very personal,” she explained.

“I do understand why it was so personal for people,” she added, acknowledging the emotional response the phrase sparked.

Paltrow and Martin were together for over a decade after meeting backstage at one of his concerts in 2002. They married soon after and share two children, Apple and Moses.

The actor appeared on Good Hang to promote her upcoming film Marty Supreme, a sports comedy-drama directed by Josh Safdie. The film also stars Timothée Chalamet, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher. While unsure how audiences will respond, Paltrow described the project as “a real swing,” praising the entire cast and crew for their commitment.