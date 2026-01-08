Kapil Sharma Is Back—and His Per-Episode Fee Of The Great Indian Kapil Show Will Blow Your Mind

Kapil Sharma’s much-loved comedy series The Great Indian Kapil Show has made a grand comeback with its fourth season, once again grabbing headlines for its humour, star power, and staggering numbers behind the scenes. The new season premiered on Netflix on December 20, 2025, and continues to deliver the familiar blend of comedy sketches, celebrity conversations, and spontaneous crowd interactions that fans have come to expect.

The show brings back a strong ensemble cast that plays a major role in its success. Alongside Kapil Sharma, the season features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda—names that have become synonymous with Indian television comedy. Their on-stage chemistry and recurring characters remain a highlight, ensuring continuity while keeping the humour fresh.

Kapil Sharma’s rise in the comedy world has been years in the making. Long before streaming platforms entered the picture, Kapil became a household name with Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV. He later carried that success forward with The Kapil Sharma Show and Family Time with Kapil on Sony Entertainment Television. His conversational style, ability to improvise, and relatability with both guests and audiences helped him build an enormous fan base across generations.

With The Great Indian Kapil Show finding a global audience on Netflix, Kapil has now firmly positioned himself among the highest-paid television hosts in India. According to a post shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Kapil reportedly charges a staggering Rs 5 crore per episode for the Netflix series. His longtime collaborator Sunil Grover, whose return to the Kapil-led format sparked widespread buzz, is said to earn approximately Rs 25 lakh per episode. Krushna Abhishek, another key member of the cast, reportedly takes home around Rs 10 lakh per episode.

In a recent episode, Kapil was seen humorously addressing the pressures that come with working for a global streaming giant. During an episode featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, Kapil jokingly scolded audience members for disrupting the shoot. “Mujra dekhne aaye ho? Dance karoon main?” he quipped before adding, “Market mein hisaab dena hota hai Netflix ko. See, they are still messaging me,” drawing loud laughter from the crowd.

Despite the jokes about pressure, the show’s continued success proves that Kapil Sharma is comfortably handling both the expectations and the spotlight—one punchline at a time.