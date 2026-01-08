Bruno Mars Announces New Album The Romantic, Drops New Music This Week

Bruno Mars fans finally have a reason to celebrate. After nearly a decade without a solo studio album, the global pop superstar has officially announced his long-awaited return. On Thursday morning, Bruno Mars took to social media to reveal that his new album, The Romantic, will be released on February 27. To make the announcement even sweeter, he confirmed that the first taste of new music from the album will drop this Friday, January 9.

Alongside the reveal, Mars shared the album’s cover art and wrote, “New music this Friday. The Romantic coming at 2.27.” The post immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with thousands flooding the comments to share their excitement and emotional reactions.

“Is my adored romantic age back? We’re so ready,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Romantic? LOVE! I am so ready for this!” Others expressed heartfelt gratitude, with one user saying, “I’m speechless and very emotional… I don’t know whether to laugh or cry, but thank you for everything, Bruno.”

The Romantic will mark Bruno Mars’ fourth solo studio album and his first since the hugely successful 24K Magic, released in November 2016. That album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and produced chart-topping hits such as 24K Magic, That’s What I Like, and Finesse (Remix) featuring Cardi B. The project went on to earn a combined seven Grammy Awards, cementing Mars’ status as one of pop music’s most consistent hitmakers.

Since then, Mars has stayed active through high-profile collaborations. He teamed up with Lady Gaga on Die With a Smile, one of the biggest singles of the year, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five non-consecutive weeks and became the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify. He also collaborated with artists such as Sexyy Red, Rose, Mark Ronson, B.o.B, and Travie McCoy, showcasing his versatility across genres.

In 2021, Mars formed the supergroup Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak. Their album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, delivered fan-favorite tracks like Leave the Door Open and Skate and earned multiple Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Now, with The Romantic, Bruno Mars appears ready to step back into the spotlight on his own — and fans couldn’t be more ready for what promises to be a highly emotional and nostalgic new era.