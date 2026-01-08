Disney’s Tangled Goes Live-Action — Fans Shocked by Rapunzel and Flynn Rider Casting

Disney is officially moving forward with a live-action adaptation of its beloved 2010 animated hit Tangled, and the studio has finally revealed who will bring Rapunzel and Flynn Rider to life. Teagan Croft has been cast as the long-haired princess, while Milo Manheim will take on the role of the charming thief Flynn Rider, sending fans buzzing across social media.

Croft, an Australian actress, is best known for her roles in Home and Away and DC’s Titans, where she played Raven. Her casting marks a major milestone in her career, placing her at the center of one of Disney’s most popular modern fairy tales. Manheim, the son of Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim, rose to fame through Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise and later showcased his versatility on Dancing With the Stars.

The announcement comes at a crucial time for Disney’s live-action remake strategy. Last year’s Snow White struggled at the box office, earning just $87 million domestically and $205 million worldwide, leading many to question whether Disney would slow down or abandon its reimagining efforts. However, the recent success of Lilo & Stitch proved that audiences are still eager to see classic stories retold — as long as they’re done right.

Tangled tells the story of Rapunzel, a teenage girl with 70 feet of magical hair who has spent her entire life locked away in a tower. Her world changes when Flynn Rider stumbles into her hiding place while on the run. Together, they embark on a daring adventure filled with humor, danger, and self-discovery. In the original animated version, Rapunzel was voiced by Mandy Moore, while Zachary Levi voiced Flynn Rider.

Walt Disney Studios confirmed the casting on social media, writing, “Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney’s Tangled. Coming only to theatres.” The project was first reported to be in early development in December 2024 but was temporarily put on hold following Snow White’s underperformance.

So far, no additional cast members have been officially announced. Scarlett Johansson was reportedly in talks to play Mother Gothel, Rapunzel’s manipulative captor originally voiced by Donna Murphy, though Disney has not confirmed her involvement.

The film will be directed by Michael Gracey, known for The Greatest Showman and Better Man. With a fresh cast and a proven director at the helm, Disney is hoping Tangled will reignite excitement for its live-action fairy tale era.