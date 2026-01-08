Randeep Hooda’s Tender New Side Revealed as Lin Laishram Opens Up About Pregnancy

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, are preparing to step into an exciting new chapter of their lives as they await the arrival of their first child. The couple recently shared the joyful news on their wedding anniversary, turning the special occasion into a double celebration and delighting fans across social media.

Now, Lin has opened up about their pregnancy journey and revealed how the experience has already begun to transform Randeep. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lin shared that she is witnessing a side of her husband she has never seen before, despite knowing him for over 15 years. “I’ve never seen this softer, more nurturing side of him. There’s a tenderness and calm in him now,” she said, describing how fatherhood has brought a noticeable emotional shift in the actor.

Lin also spoke candidly about the changes she’s experiencing herself during pregnancy, including a newly discovered love for sweets. “I’ve developed a sweet tooth! I never enjoyed sweets as much as I do now,” she laughed, adding that she likes to credit Randeep for it, as he is known for having a major sweet tooth himself.

What stands out most to Lin is how deeply involved Randeep has been throughout the journey. She shared that he has been attentive and hands-on in every aspect, from accompanying her to doctor visits to researching baby essentials. “He reads a lot about pregnancy, emotional health, and parenting, and keeps sharing things he learns to make sure I feel supported and cared for,” she said.

Recalling the moment Randeep learned he was going to be a father, Lin described it as deeply emotional. “It was beautiful — I saw so many emotions in that moment. He was happy, nervous, excited, and deeply moved all at once,” she revealed.

The couple has also begun making thoughtful changes at home in preparation for their baby’s arrival. Lin explained that they are creating a calmer environment by decluttering and planning ahead. “It feels like we’re entering a new phase as a team,” she said, adding that seeing Randeep become more grounded, patient, and emotionally present has strengthened their bond.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s love story began at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley. They reportedly grew closer while living together during the lockdown and made their relationship Instagram official in 2022. The couple tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

As they prepare to welcome their child, Lin and Randeep appear deeply connected, embracing parenthood with love, patience, and togetherness.