Drake enjoys dinner date with bartender

Drake went to have dinner with a bartender named Flacka after her work hours during his recent trip to Turks & Caicos.

Rapper Drake went to have dinner with a bartender named Flacka after her work hours during his recent trip to Turks & Caicos. In a video shared on Instagram Story, Drake appeared to be in good spirits as he serenaded Flacka by singing his track ‘Feel No Ways’ at their table. The bartender herself seemed to be enjoying the moment, biting her meals as she looked at the camera. She documented the night out on her Instagram feed.

Sharing a photo of her and the Grammy-winning rapper standing closely to one another, she wrote : “Turks Terrible Twins,” adding a pink heart emoji, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The post didn’t go unnoticed by Drake.

In the comment section, he replied: “Flacccccccacita the one and only no duplication could never be in a new location we drink enough for two vacations tequila and salt water…COMBINATION.”

Drake reunited with Flacka when he and his crew hit an intimate beach club.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
