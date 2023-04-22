scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Drew Starkey to star alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer'

Luca Guadagnino will next direct the William S. Burroughs adaptation 'Queer' with Hollywood star Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

By Agency News Desk
Drew Starkey to star alongside Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's 'Queer'

Luca Guadagnino will next direct the William S. Burroughs adaptation ‘Queer’ with Hollywood star Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

Craig will be seen playing the renowned counterculture author’s alter ego, an outcast American expat who lives in Mexico, and Starkey starring as a younger man with whom he becomes madly infatuated, reports Variety.

‘Queer’ will also topline Lesley Manville, frequent Wes Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman; and Henry Zaga, according to inside sources.

The boldly ambitious indie film is set to start shooting this month at Rome’s refurbished Cinecitt Studios where the Mexico City-set movie will be filmed in its entirety.

Lorenzo Mieli’s Fremantle-owned Italian company The Apartment – the internationally expanding shingle behind Guadagnino’s Bones and Alla and Sofia Coppola’s upcoming ‘Priscilla’ – is lead producing ‘Queer’ in tandem with Guadagnino’s own Frenesy Film. Fremantle North America is also on board.

American playwright Justin Kuritzkes, who penned Guadagnino’s upcoming sexy comedy ‘Challengers’ starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Fast – which has now completed post – has adapted the Burroughs novel for the big screen, continuing his collaboration with the Italian director.

British designer Jonathan Anderson, who has shaken up the fashion world with his creations for Loewe and his subversive signature JW Anderson label, will also continue to collaborate with Guadagnino as costume designer on ‘Queer’ after handling the costumes on ‘Challengers.’

“It is one of my all time favourite books. And the film has everything – Mexico, lots of drugs, and Daniel Craig,a Anderson recently told The Guardian.

Written between 1951 and 1953 but not published until 1985, ‘Queer’ is Burroughs’s second novel after ‘Junkie.’

Set in decadent Mexico City of the 1940s, it’s the semi-autobiographical story of Lee who has fled from a drug bust in New Orleans. In Mexico City Lee wanders around the city’s clubs and bars populated by American expatriate college students, discharged soldiers, and other characters on the edge of society.

He becomes infatuated with a discharged American Navy serviceman named Allerton, a drug user, who, though indifferent to his advances, eventually relents – but only enough to make Lee’s sexual yearnings become even more of an obsession. Eventually they go on a trip to South America in search of a drug known as ‘Yage’ which Lee believes will make him psychic.

‘Queer’ will mark the most prominent film role to date for Starkey, 29, who is known globally for his role on ‘Outer Banks’ as Rafe Cameron, the handsome often violent teen with a killer streak, a cocaine addiction, and an identity crisis.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Night sessions brought forward half hour at French Open
Next article
Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination
This May Also Interest You
News

Suriya, a man with the power of fire, in Siva’s ‘KANGUVA’

Technology

Samsung's unionised workers to bring wage dispute to govt arbitration panel

News

Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as 'Katha Ankahee' completes 100 episodes

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer is hopefully not too far away, says Jason Behrendorff

Technology

Cook left amused after seeing 1984 Mac computer at Mumbai retail store

News

Samantha addresses ‘Shaakuntalam’, writes cryptic note

News

Madhurr Mittal to play Muthiah Muralidaran in Tamil biopic '800'

Technology

India improves global ranking for mobile speeds amid 5G rollout

Technology

Hyundai to develop moon-exploration mobility 'Rover'

News

Bhushan Kumar brings back the hit musical pair of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli for their new song ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

Technology

Netflix to finally crack down on password sharing, upgrades ad-supported plans

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur end group stage campaign with all-win record

Sports

Champions League: Haaland goal helps Man City secure draw at Bayern to advance into semis

Technology

New injectable cell therapy shows promise to treat osteoarthritis

Sports

Yan's brace leads Dalian Pro to flying start in Chinese Super League

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – O Balle Balle Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill

Technology

Hyundai Mobis develops world's 1st rollable vehicle display

News

Bruce Springsteen contracts Covid, misses his archives' inaugural awards show

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US