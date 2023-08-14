scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ed Sheeran surprises fans by working a shift at Lego store

Sheeran has surprised his fans as he decided to work a shift at a Lego store this time.

By Agency News Desk

After serving hotdogs, singer Ed Sheeran has surprised his fans as he decided to work a shift at a Lego store this time. The 32-year-old experienced being a Lego’s “brick specialist” at the Mall of America in Minnesota. During his shift, he also worked behind the cashier, handed out lego sets to his fans and put his signs on their lego boxes.

He was seen taking pictures with them as well, reports aceshowbiz.com.

That’s not it!

Sheeran performed one of his songs titled ‘Lego House’ for a huge crowd of fans who had gathered in front of the store.

Later that day, the singer, who wore a blue T-shirt with Lego graphics and a yellow apron during his shift, uploaded a video via Instagram. Along with the clip, he explained: “Went to the Mall of America today to work in the LEGO store/hand out LEGO sets and sing Lego house. LEGO!!!!”

In the footage, the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer could be heard saying: “Right, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on. I’m going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play ‘Lego House.’ “

The clip further showed him delivering his “Lego House” song. After his performance, Ed said to the camera: “That was super fun.” Making a reference to his show on Saturday night in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, he went on to tease: “I’ve got a bunch of these ‘Autumn Is Coming’ minifigures and I’m going to be giving them out at the gig. See you in a bit.”

On July 29, Ed worked at an iconic restaurant in Chicago, known for treating their buyers with loudness and insults, named The Wieners Circle to surprise his devotees. That same day, he let out a video documenting the surprise appearance on his Instagram page.

Along with the clip, the ‘Perfect’ singer penned: “Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary in Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x.”

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jason Momoa warns against visiting Maui amid wildfire
Next article
From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale
This May Also Interest You
News

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party

News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

News

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Sports

'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Technology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Sports

He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

News

Zachary Levi calls out Hollywood for output of 'garbage' content

Sports

A defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence: Salman Butt

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Technology

Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

Technology

CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr

News

'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

'Hunger, fire is missing, we live in an illusion': Venkatesh Prasad slams ordinary Indian team after WI T20I series loss

News

From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US