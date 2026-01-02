Elizabeth Olsen Set to Play Multiple Scarlet Witch Variants in Avengers: Doomsday

Elizabeth Olsen is officially stepping back into the Marvel spotlight, and this time, it is bigger, darker, and far more complex. The actress is set to play multiple versions of Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday, signalling one of the most ambitious uses of the multiverse yet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many fans believed Wanda Maximoff’s story had reached a tragic conclusion. However, Marvel clearly has other plans. Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly explore different variants of Scarlet Witch across timelines, realities, and moral spectrums, allowing Olsen to showcase multiple sides of one of the MCU’s most powerful and emotionally layered characters.

Scarlet Witch has always been a fan favourite, not just because of her immense power, but because of how deeply human her grief, rage, and vulnerability feel. Playing multiple variants opens the door to exploring alternate paths Wanda could have taken. A version who never lost her children, one who fully embraced darkness, or perhaps one who became the hero she once wanted to be. The multiverse allows Marvel to ask one question repeatedly. What if Wanda had made a different choice?

For Elizabeth Olsen, this marks a major return to the franchise after years of uncertainty around her future in the MCU. Her performance in WandaVision is widely considered one of Marvel’s strongest, earning critical acclaim and redefining how superhero stories could blend emotion, trauma, and spectacle. Avengers: Doomsday now gives her a chance to expand that legacy on an even larger scale.

The decision to feature multiple Scarlet Witch variants also suggests that Wanda will be central to the film’s conflict, not just a supporting player. With Avengers: Doomsday positioned as a multiversal event film, her presence could be key to shaping the fate of multiple realities. Whether she becomes a saviour, a destroyer, or something in between remains to be seen.

Marvel has not yet revealed how many variants Olsen will portray or how deeply each version will factor into the story. What is clear is that Scarlet Witch is far from done, and her story is only getting more layered, more dangerous, and more emotionally charged.

For fans who believed Wanda’s journey ended in tragedy, Avengers: Doomsday promises something far more intriguing. Not one Scarlet Witch, but many.