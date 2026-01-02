Nick Cannon Reveals He Pays Over $3 Million a Year in Child Support

Nick Cannon is getting candid about the financial weight of fatherhood, and the numbers are staggering. The television host, actor, and media mogul has revealed that he pays more than $3 million a year in child support, opening up about what it truly costs to raise his 12 children.

Cannon, who has children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott, Abby De La Rosa, and Bre Tiesi, shared that being a father to so many young kids is not just emotionally demanding but financially intense. While he has never shied away from discussing his unconventional family structure, this is one of the clearest looks yet into the real-world responsibilities that come with it.

Despite the eye-popping figure, Cannon made it clear that he does not view child support as a burden but as a responsibility he willingly carries. He has often spoken about wanting to be present, involved, and supportive in all of his children’s lives, both emotionally and financially. Still, even for someone with multiple income streams, a yearly commitment of over $3 million is no small expense.

Nick Cannon’s family dynamic has long been a topic of public fascination, especially given the number of children he has welcomed over a short period of time. With Mariah Carey, he shares twins Moroccan and Monroe. His other children, born to five different women, range widely in age, with many still very young. Managing time, attention, and finances across such a large family is something Cannon admits is a constant challenge.

What stands out in Cannon’s remarks is the honesty. There is no attempt to downplay the cost or glamorise it. He openly acknowledges that raising 12 children is expensive and that the financial commitment is significant, even for someone in his position. In an industry where celebrity parents often avoid specifics, Cannon choosing transparency has sparked fresh conversation around responsibility, choice, and the realities behind headline-making lifestyles.

While opinions around Nick Cannon’s family life remain divided, his admission sheds light on a side of celebrity parenting that is rarely discussed so openly. Beyond the fame and wealth, the responsibility is real, ongoing, and costly. For Cannon, fatherhood may come with a fortune-sized bill, but he continues to stand by his role, fully aware of what it demands.