Elliot Page claims director 'groomed' him, stroked thigh, told him to 'make the move'

Elliot Page has claimed that he was "groomed" by a male movie director when he was just a teenager.

By Agency News Desk
Canadian actor Elliot Page has claimed that he was “groomed” by a male movie director when he was just a teenager.

In his revealing new memoir, ‘Pageboy’, the actor, who came out as transgender in December 2020, recalled a particularly inappropriate dinner with an unnamed filmmaker, reports ‘Page Six’.

As per Insider, “You have to make the move, I can’t,” the man allegedly whispered to Page while “stroking (his) thigh under the table”.

The ‘Juno’ star, now 36, alleged that the “grooming” took place in Canada, as they dined at a French diner in downtown Toronto. Page further claimed that the man’s “frequent texts made me feel special, as did the books he gifted me”.

‘Page Six’ further states that the actor also recalled several other instances of alleged on-set sexual harassment in a chapter titled ‘Leeches’.

While working “on a project not long before” the alleged encounter with the director, “a crew member had done the same”.

“In between takes he would talk to me about art and films… he invited me to hang out on a Saturday afternoon,” Page wrote. “After a walk in the rain, he grabbed me, asserting we go upstairs. Pulling me into his body, I could feel his hard c-k against me.”

In a separate incident that allegedly took place when Page was filming ‘Hard Candy’ at the age of 17, one of the crew members tried to have sex with him at the movie’s wrap party, the actor claimed in his book.

