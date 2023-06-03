scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Elliot Page says as an A-list actor offered sex to make him straight

Elliot Page said that he was told by an A-list actor, "I'm going to f*** you to make you realise you aren't gay."

By Agency News Desk
Elliot Page says as an A-list actor offered sex to make him straight
Elliot Page says as an A-list actor offered sex to make him straight

Hollywood star Elliot Page said that he was told by an A-list actor, “I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay.”

The Juno star, who was formerly known as Ellen Page and who came out as homosexual in February 2014 before his gender transition in December 2020, revealed the incident happened after he first publicly opened up about his sexuality, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“‘I’m going to f*** you to make you realise you aren’t gay,’ the actor also said, ‘You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men,'” Elliot recounted what the actor told him.

Elliot also revealed in his new memoir ‘Pageboy’ the incident with the unnamed actor happened at a party in Los Angeles in 2014.

Elliot included the story in a chapter of his book called ‘Famous A-hole at Party’, in which he only refers to the actor as an “acquaintance.”

He added in the book that when he ran into the actor again at a gym a few days after the exchange, they insisted: “I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear.”

Elliot responded: “I think you might.”

Elliot added to People that he “purposely” did not name the actor, who will “hear about this and know it’s him.”

He said: “These moments that we often, like, don’t talk about or we’re supposed to just brush off, when actually it’s very awful.”

Elliot also revealed in his book that he had a secret relationship with a closeted female co-star, referred to as “Ryan” in the autobiography, as well as an alleged romance with Kate Mara, 40, while she was dating Max Minghella, 37.

Kate and Max split in 2014 after four years of dating and she is now married to actor Jamie Bell, 37, with whom she shares two children.

Elliot said in the book: “This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak.

“I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that – I think a lot of us do this – who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: County Championship stint will be very helpful leading into clash against India, says Marnus Labuschagne
Next article
Apple AR headset may come in 6 colours, 2 storage capacities
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

Sports

Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness

Health & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

News

Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'

Sports

Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident

Sports

WTC Final: Culture right now in Indian team is really good, feels Ajinkya Rahane

Sports

Faith Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500m world record in Florence

Sports

Uruguay boss Bielsa names 14 newcomers for friendlies

Technology

Apple's AR headset may enter mass production in October

Sports

West Indies, UAE start World Cup qualifier preparation with historic bilateral series

News

Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'

News

Varun Dhawan is all geared up for the last schedule of spyverse 'Citadel'

Sports

WTC Final: Coming back to the Test team after 18-19 months is really special, says Ajinkya Rahane

News

On first anniversary of 'Major', Adivi Sesh spends day with the Unnikrishnans

News

Poorna on what makes 'Never Have I Ever' a favourite: 'Everyone's been a teenager'

Technology

Court blocks sacking of content moderators, holds Meta liable

Sports

WTC Final: Didn't hit us until the game was actually played, says Cummins on missing 2021 finale

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US