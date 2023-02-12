scorecardresearch
Can you guess Sir Elton John’s fee for a private gig

Sir Elton John has reportedly increased his private gig fee amid the cost-of-living crisis, a 300 per cent fee increase for the star

By News Bureau

Sir Elton John has reportedly increased his private gig fee amid the cost-of-living crisis, with the ‘Rocket Man’ singer believed to now be pocketing 4 million pounds ($4,825,602.72) for an intimate performance. John’s private gig fee has been reported – marking a 300 per cent fee increase for the star, reports mirror.co.uk.

The iconic singer is believed to be worth around 450 million pounds (USD 542,880,305) thanks to a career that has seen him top the album charts 10 times and bagged 10 No1 singles, reports mirror.co.uk.

Elton, 75, has previously been raking in an eye-watering 1 million pound for every hour of his time for a private performance.

But during the current cost of living crisis, the performer has been said to have added on an extra 3 million pounds for a wedding booking – and was understandably turned down by the spouses-to-be.

A source told The Sun: “It seems he’s raised his fee in line with the cost of living soaring and now it’s 3 million pounds more. The 4 million pounds fee was quoted earlier this year when Elton was approached to play at a wedding.

“Naturally the price changes depending on what is requested but it appears to have been hiked up. The couple turned it down because they couldn’t afford it. There are super-rich fans around the world who can, though.”

But one couple, billionaire Robert Kraft and his partner Dana Blumberg, who are long-time friends with Sir Elton, didn’t have to pay a penny for the star to perform at their ceremony in New York last October.

In January this year, it was announced that the British legend’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was already the highest-grossing run of performances of all time, whilst the singer is also set to feature in a TV advert during the Super Bowl tomorrow night.

He became the biggest earner ever taking home a staggering USD 817.9 million (663.44 million pounds) with his latest Oceania leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

With at least 50 European dates to come in 2023, including 10 nights at London’s O2 Arena and a headline set Glastonbury Festival, his estimated earnings are as much as 1 billion USD.

SGPGIMS does first robotic surgery for thyroid tumour
'BB16': Bharti Singh roots for Archana, but Priyanka, MC Stan corner pop vote
Entertainment Today

