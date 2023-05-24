scorecardresearch
Florence Pugh says Indie film community people were 'pissed' when she joined MCU

Florence Pugh said that not everyone thought the same when she landed her role.

Although many would look at joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a huge career achievement, Florence Pugh said that not everyone thought the same when she landed her role.

During an interview with Time magazine, published online Tuesday, the actress, who joined the MCU as Yelena Belova with 2021’s ‘Black Widow’, said that some people in the independent film community were “really pissed off,” reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever,'” she said.

“And I’m like, ‘No, I’m working as hard as I used to work. I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just that people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organised with your schedule.'”

Pugh also made an appearance in the Disney+ show Hawkeye. But before Marvel, she made her name in Hollywood with several indie films, including Midsommar and Lady Macbeth, and continues to work on them, like her more recent projects ‘The Wonder’ and ‘A Good Person.’

During a previous interview in March, she also recalled people in the industry telling her: “I was never going to go back to small movies again.” But Pugh said that she believes “there’s beauty in all types of those films.”

After nearly a decade in the industry, Pugh continues to find balance with the projects she takes on. But no matter what it is, the actress told Time that she can also get a sense of a film’s success while working on set. She didn’t share the project’s name but noted that she has “definitely” seen a movie fall apart before.

As for what’s next, Pugh said that she hopes her future includes some time singing on stage, especially after writing and performing music in ‘A Good Person.’

