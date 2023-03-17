scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Gal Gadot wishes 'ma' Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

Gal Gadot had the best birthday wish for her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt

By News Bureau

Gal Gadot had the best birthday wish for her ‘Heart of Stone’ co-star Alia Bhatt, whom the Hollywood star lovingly called “ma”.

Alia, who just turned 30, shared pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. Gal took to the comment section to wish her.

Alia shared her birthday pictures and captioned it: “THIRTY.”

Gal commented: “Happy birthday ma.”

Helmed by Tom Harper, ‘Heart of Stone’ is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia.

On the Bollywood front, Alia also has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh again. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Previous article
Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to ‘Saat Samundar Paar’
Next article
As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US