George Clooney says his twins are big fans of heavy metal

Hollywood star George Clooney says his twins are “headbangers” and are a fan of the music genre heavy metal. The 62-year-old actor and wife Amal share six-year-old Ella and Alexander and the ‘Midnight Sky’ star has been introducing the youngsters to rock music, which they have enjoyed a lot, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“He’s started playing heavy metal music, actually,” Amal revealed to Access Hollywood.

Georgeadded: “The kids are listening to heavy metal. They’re headbangers. It’s not fully heavy metal. It’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads.”

The couple explained the twins are both musical, but added it isn’t something they have inherited from them.

George said: “Not that we’re in any way musical. We have no musical talent… We ruined the gene pool for them.”

The family spent the summer in Lake Como and it was revealed in August, Clooney and his lawyer wife had been enjoying “taking turns with taking the kids to activities” and embracing a balance in their lives.

A source told Us Weekly: “Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but both her and George really try to do life the European way and take August off from work. They take boat rides, do water spots, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have play dates with.”