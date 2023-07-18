scorecardresearch
Gigi Hadid let off after being held for possessing marijuana

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been released after being arrested for possessing marijuana in Cayman Islands while on a trip with her friends.

By Agency News Desk
Gigi Hadid _ pic courtesy instagram

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been released after being arrested for possessing marijuana in Cayman Islands while on a trip with her friends. The supermodel was embarking on an all-girls’ trip to the Cayman Islands on July 10 when she was arrested from the Owen Roberts International Airport, reports eonline.com.

According to local outlet Cayman Marl Road, shortly after Hadid and her friend arrived on a private plane, Customs officials allegedly found “marijuana and equipment used for its consumption” in their luggage.

Hadid and her friend were subsequently arrested, the outlet reports, adding that they were taken to the Prisoner Detention Centre, from where they were released on bail.

Two days later, on July 12, Hadid and her pal were formally charged during a court appearance, where they pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,000, according to Cayman Marl Road. They are not facing any charges now.

“Gigi was travelling with marijuana that she purchased legally from NYC with a medical licence,” her representative said.

“It (marijuana) is also legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Pic. Sourcegigihadid
